|
|
Mabel E. Hofreiter
PEKIN - Mabel E. Hofreiter, age 100, of Pekin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at 11 p.m. at Morningside of Pekin surrounded by her family.
She was born July 14, 1919 in Scott County Missouri to Louie and Lizzie (Sanders) Davis. She married John Hofreiter on Feb. 17, 1945 in Pekin. He passed away April 21, 2005 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother, John Davis.
Survivors include one daughter, Joyce Lucera of Pekin, two granddaughters: Beth Lucera of Chicago, Kathryn Lucera of Peoria, and two great-grandsons: Ian and Jaycik Lucera.
Mabel was an educator for 43 years, starting in a one-room rural school. She eventually became Superintendent at Bartonville Grade School then was a teacher and administrator at Pekin Public Schools.
She was a member of the Bartonville Methodist Church, Femmes Unir, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Tazewell County and Illinois Retired Teachers Association.
Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel followed by services at 10:30 a.m.
Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to the Bartonville Methodist Church.
You may view Mabel's obituary online at www.davison-fultonbartonvillechapel.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019