Mabel H. Schoenheider
PEORIA - Mabel Harriet Schoenheider, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Christian Buehler Home in Peoria.
Mabel was born in Loraine, IL, a daughter of Lafayette and Isabell (Bettisworth) Clark. She attended Loraine Grade School and graduated from Bowen Community High School in 1942. She became a registered beauty culturist after graduating from High Fashion Beauty College in Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russ Jonas, her husband Charles Schoenheider, five brothers and seven sisters. She is survived by four nieces, one nephew, and several great nieces and nephews.
Mabel owned and operated Coiffure chic-Carriage Lane Ltd in Peoria for many years and made many loyal friends and clients. She was an active member of First Christian Church for many years. She was a long time member of Willow Knolls Country Club and was an avid and talented golfer. She enjoyed bowling, travel, and playing bridge regularly with her friends at Buehler. For many years, she would split her time between Naples, FL and Peoria.
A funeral service will be at 3:00 PM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a one hour prior visitation. Rev. Stephen Barch will officiate and entombment will follow at American Mausoleum in Peoria.
The family would like to thank the staff at Buehler Home for all their wonderful care.
Memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019