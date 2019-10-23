Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
3700 W. Reservoir Blvd
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Macilia Toussaint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Macilia Toussaint


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Macilia Toussaint Obituary
Macilia Toussaint
PEORIA - Macilia Toussaint, age 73, of Jacmel, Haiti, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, surrounded by two of her sons.
Born on March 20, 1946, in Marigot, Haiti, she was the daughter of Christiane Cyprien and Dagrin Toussaint. She married her husband, Jean Mores, about 30 years ago, and who lives in Haiti now. Macilia was a hard worker and held several positions, such as being a homemaker to farming and housekeeping while raising 5 children.
Survivors include 4 children, Colson, Angella, Jean-Eddy and Roody Mores; seven grandchildren, who were the love of her life; and one sister, Louisiane Toussaint, and one brother, Reblet Vestal, who both reside in Jacmel, Haiti.
Macilia was preceded in death by her parents, Christiane Cyprien and Dagrin Toussaint; and one daughter, Ghiselaine Toussaint in 2013
A special thank you to OSF staff members who provided special care until her remaining days.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3700 W. Reservoir Blvd., Peoria, IL, with a member of the high Priesthood officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hawley Cemetery.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Macilia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now