|
|
Macilia Toussaint
PEORIA - Macilia Toussaint, age 73, of Jacmel, Haiti, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, surrounded by two of her sons.
Born on March 20, 1946, in Marigot, Haiti, she was the daughter of Christiane Cyprien and Dagrin Toussaint. She married her husband, Jean Mores, about 30 years ago, and who lives in Haiti now. Macilia was a hard worker and held several positions, such as being a homemaker to farming and housekeeping while raising 5 children.
Survivors include 4 children, Colson, Angella, Jean-Eddy and Roody Mores; seven grandchildren, who were the love of her life; and one sister, Louisiane Toussaint, and one brother, Reblet Vestal, who both reside in Jacmel, Haiti.
Macilia was preceded in death by her parents, Christiane Cyprien and Dagrin Toussaint; and one daughter, Ghiselaine Toussaint in 2013
A special thank you to OSF staff members who provided special care until her remaining days.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3700 W. Reservoir Blvd., Peoria, IL, with a member of the high Priesthood officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hawley Cemetery.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019