Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Mack D. Young


1945 - 2020
Mack D. Young Obituary
Mack D. Young
PEORIA - Mack D. Young, 75, of Washington, formerly of Peoria, passed away at 4:39 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born on February 18, 1945, in Peoria, a son of Andrew R. and Clara N. (Randalman) Young.
Mack is survived by his son, Steven (Missy) Young of Pekin; seven grandchildren, Stephanie, Torie, Kimberly and Steven Young, Tabitha Newell, Ciara Cooper and Sadie Donald; two brothers, Alvin Young of Pekin and Dean Young of Washington; and one sister, Eula Johnson of Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Young; seven brothers; and four sisters.
Mack was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a forklift operator for Caterpillar, Inc. for many years, retiring in 1994. Mack loved to go fishing and attended both Charter Oak Bible Church and The Salvation Army of Peoria.
Mack's graveside service will be private at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel will be handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences may be sent to Mack's family at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
