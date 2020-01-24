Home

Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Monica's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Monica's Catholic Church
Madeline Steigler


1925 - 2020
Madeline Steigler Obituary
Madeline Steigler
EAST PEORIA - Madeline Steigler, 94, of East Peoria passed away at UnityPoint Methodist Medical Center in Peoria on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 surrounded by her family and friend Larry.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1925, the daughter of Lawrence and Otillia (Parr) Eckstein. She married Willis E. Steigler on June 11, 1949 and he preceded her in death in 1992.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Leroy, Richard, and an infant brother; and one sister, Bernadine M. Hagemann.
Madeline is survived by three nieces and six nephews; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank her special friends and caregivers Rosie Mills and Larry Newell for their love and support.
Madeline worked for Caterpillar for 32 years. She was a member of St. Monica's Catholic Church and Ladies Guild, Morton Caterpillar Girls Club, and loved baking, gardening, and flowers.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Monica's Catholic Church on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Father John Steffan will preside. Burial will be held at Fondulac Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Monica's Catholic Church.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with services.
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
