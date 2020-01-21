|
|
Mae A. Magnuson
WASHINGTON - Mae A. Magnuson, 88, of Washington, IL, passed away at 6:35 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington, with the Reverend Nick Oyler officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until time of her service on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
To view the full obituary or to share a condolence, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020