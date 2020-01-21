Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Magnuson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae A. Magnuson


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae A. Magnuson Obituary
Mae A. Magnuson
WASHINGTON - Mae A. Magnuson, 88, of Washington, IL, passed away at 6:35 a.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington, with the Reverend Nick Oyler officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until time of her service on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Central Illinois Chapter, 614 West Glen Avenue, Peoria, IL 61614.
To view the full obituary or to share a condolence, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -