Mae Angela Coovert
TREMONT - Mae Angela Coovert, 93, of Tremont, formerly of Washington, passed peacefully to the Lord on Sunday, October 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Mae was born to Joseph and Isabel Reber on September 15, 1927, in Shilo, OH. She attended school in Shelby and Plymouth, graduating from Plymouth high school in 1945. In 1949, she married David Logan Coovert of Plymouth, OH. Mae and Dave raised nine children together, Thomas, Mary Ann, Michael, Denise, Patrick, Paul, Robert, Daniel and Christopher. Dave and Thomas preceded her in death. In addition to her children, Mae's 26 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren were the light of her life. Mae was devoted to her family and during her final years her family supported her needs, especially son, Paul; and daughter, Denise, with whom she spent her final years.
Mae had six siblings, Leo, Louise, Doris, Donald, Elsie and Mary Jane, all of whom preceded her in death.
Most of Mae's adult life was spent in central Illinois, raising her children, attending church and enriching the lives of her many friends. Mae had a deep love of playing cards, especially pinochle and euchre, and spent many evenings enjoying the games along with the company of her friends.
A longtime member of St. Patrick's church in Washington, Mae participated in the Ladies' Guild and the church choir. She was an avid reader and instilled the importance of education in all her children.
A private funeral Mass will be held and interment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorial contributions may be made to OSF Hospice.
Mae's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
, where condolences may also be sent to the family.