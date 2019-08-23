Home

Marc Albright


1955 - 2019
Marc Albright Obituary
Marc Albright
DUNLAP - Former Dunlap resident Mark Albright, 64, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019 at his residence in Ladera Ranch, California.
Marc was born in Long Island, NY, to Hobart and Mary (Polly) Albright on May 10, 1955. He went to Elementary School at Mossville Grade School and high school at Illinois Valley Central (IVC). He went on to attend Illinois Wesleyan University where he was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity where his nickname was "Sunshine" or "Shine." Marc graduated in 1977 with a bachelor degree in mathematics. Marc was a triathlete and long distance runner and devoted White Sox fan. As a young man he rode his bicycle across the country from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean.
He is survived by his wife Wendy Jo and daughter Ronni Danielle. He is also survived by sisters Susan Lee Gutgesell of Land O' Lakes, FL, Jane Lynn (Wayne) Miller of Princeville, IL. Marc is preceded in death by his father Hobart Max Albright and Mary L. "Polly" Albright.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in the chapel at Pacific View Mortuary and Memorial Park located at 3500 Pacific View Drive, Corona Del Mar, California, 92625 on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. The attire for the service is t-shirts and/or caps in honor Marc.
"Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow." Helen Keller
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
