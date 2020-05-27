|
Marcelas Washington
PEORIA - Marcelas (Duane) Washington, 25, of Peoria unexpectedly passed into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
He was born on June 10, 1994, in Peoria, IL, to the late Paiege Washington and Judy Gay. He was a graduate of Harlingen South High School in Texas, then attended the University of South Texas. He was employed at Hy-vee and was dubbed by many co-workers as the best manager they ever worked for. Marcelas loved his family very much. He had a contagious laugh and smile, always cracking a joke, and was the life of the party. If you knew Marcelas and were ever in the same room with him, you would never leave without laughing or smiling! He was the most beautiful, kind-hearted soul and always made sure he would give the biggest gift so he could say he was the best uncle.
He is survived by his mother, Judy Gay of Florida; siblings, Melissa Reed of Florida, Iisha (Mike) Klausing of Pekin, Vanessa (Rich) Lopez of Florida and Evin Washington of Bartonville; and aunts, Vallania Roberts of Peoria, with whom he resided, and Lois Ernst of Peoria. He was the proud uncle of Myron Tate, Sherrarr (Magenta) Tate, Devyn (Brooklynn) Williams, Jasmyne (Nathan) Meadows, Alexis (Nick) Grant, Madisen Klausing, Isaac Klausing, Isaiah Klausing, Kyle Lopez, Kayla (Sam) Farrar and Kiefer Lopez; and a slew of extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents.
He was truly loved by many family and friends and his favorite pastime was going to the beach, which is why he was in the process of moving to Florida.
Marcelas was the life of the party and definitely deserves a time to reflect on and celebrate his life. His personality, contagious smile and laugh will truly be missed.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of life will held at a later date. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 27 to May 29, 2020