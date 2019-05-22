|
|
Marcella "Kay" Hoffman
EAST PEORIA - Marcella "Kay" Hoffman, 76, of East Peoria passed away at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Kay was born on December 23, 1942, in Peoria to Lee J. and Mildred Hefton Johnston. She married Monty Ray Carnahan on December 12, 1959. He preceded her in death in 1969. She later married Roland Hoffman on July 31, 1971. He preceded her in death in 2003.
Surviving are her children, Marty (Lori) Hoffman of Nashville, TN, Mark (Valerie) Hoffman of Navarre, FL, and Dena (James) McMullen of Washington; grandchildren, Jeremy, Eric, Marty, Alexandra, Miranda, Matthew, Kade, Kayla, Crystal, Christopher, Eryn, Kelsea, Katie and Kimberly; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Danny and Terry Johnston; and two children, Michael and Lori Hoffman.
Kay graduated from Limestone Community High School and worked for many years as a seamstress. She loved gardening, especially her lilacs, and creating crafts. She enjoyed her luncheons with friends she knew since grade school and from her years as a bowler. Kay loved "The Gang," which was made up of her dog, Riley, and three cats, Oscar Louie, Mike and Molly.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Kay's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019