Marcia Bachman
ROANOKE - Marcia Leanne Bachman, 67, of Roanoke passed away at 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, with her mom by her side.
Marcia was born on August 20, 1952, in Spring Valley, IL, a daughter of Wayne and Colleen Martin Bachman.
Survivors include her mother, Colleen Morris of Roanoke.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Bachman; stepfather, Gilbert Morris; and grandparents, George and Viola Martin.
Marcia was injured during birth, leaving her permanently unable to speak or sit up by herself. She was cared for by her mother for 55 years. In 2007, her mother had breast cancer and could no longer care for her at home. Marcia was then placed in the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke, where she received loving care from the RNs and CNAs and her special doctor, Dr. Christopher Hughes. Marcia touched many lives with her sweet smiles. She loved to listen to Country Western and gospel music. Her loving stepfather, Gilbert Morris, helped care for her from 1965 until his death in 1995.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Pattonsburg Christian Church. Pastor Tim Barber will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in the Bell Plain Baptist Cemetery.
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk is handling arrangements for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke or Pattonsburg Christian Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019