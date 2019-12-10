|
Marcus F. Adams
METAMORA -- Dr. Marcus F. Adams, 58, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on September 10, 1961, in Peoria, IL, to H.C. and Gertrude (Soeder) Adams. He married Jeanne L. Lavery on November 21, 2010.
Surviving are his wife, Jeanne of Metamora; three children, Amanda Adams of Metamora, Kody (Jocelyn) Anderson of Naperville, IL, and Nichole (David) Beman of Atlanta, GA; two brothers, Homer (Cathy) Adams of Dallas, TX, and Albert Steve (Christine) Adams of Seattle, WA; and four nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Marcus was a true outdoorsman. His passion for the river led to his love of boating and fishing. He also enjoyed hunting and grilling, but most importantly, spending time with his family.
Marcus graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic, after which he opened and owned his own practice for 30-plus years. He was a member of the Woodford County Board. Marcus was always willing to lend a helping hand. His infectious laugh will be missed by all of us.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in East Peoria, with Pastor Mark Drews officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be in Spring Bay Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Illinois Cancer Care Foundation, 8940 North Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019