Mardee Ann Brown
PEORIA - Mardee Ann Brown (Risser) 80, passed away at Copper Creek Inn Memory Care in Chandler, AZ on July 21, 2019. She was born on July 9, 1939 in Peoria, IL to E.C. "Pete" and Helen (Pitts) Risser. Mardee graduated from Peoria High School in 1957 and received her elementary education degree from Bradley University in May 1965. Mardee was a substitute and special education teacher for many years while raising her family. She and her husband moved to Mesa, AZ in 1997 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, Travis W. Brown, a son, David Brown and a daughter, Cynthia Brown. She is survived by her sister, Ronalee De Noble of Peoria, a son, Robert Scott Brown (Rebecca) of Winchester, CA, and a daughter, Carole Brown of Chandler, AZ. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mardee, a dedicated wife, mother and teacher, will always be remembered for being a happy, positive person with a contagious smile, even during her illness. Her selfless love and compassionate heart touched many lives. Donations can be made to Alzheimer's Research of Central IL Chapter, 808 N. Glen Ave. Peoria, IL 61614 (https://www.alz.org/Illinois).
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019