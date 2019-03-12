|
|
Mardell Bowald
ROANOKE - Mardell L. Bowald, 96, of Roanoke, IL, passed away at 4:33 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
She was born on July 14, 1922, in Roanoke, IL, to Elmer and Marie Sutter Blunier. She married Richard L. Bowald on October 7, 1945, in Roanoke. He passed away on October 7, 2006.
Surviving are her five daughters, Donna (Brent) Pflederer of Morton, IL, Marj (Larry) Moritz of Naples, FL, Peggy (Howard) Bessette of Earlville, IL, Bev (Douglas) Miller of Mackinaw, IL, and Lori (Vic) Zimmerman of Monticello, IL; two brothers, Wilmer Blunier of Roanoke and Robert Blunier of Murphy, NC; four sisters, Erma Moser and Rachel (Rich) Leman, both of Roanoke, Gladys (Dick) Haefli of Peoria and Dorothy (Charles) Leman of Farmington Hills, MI; 11 grandchildren, Erika Pflederer, Tara (Rich) Ross, Lisa (Joe) Miller, Terry (Heather) Moritz, Casey (Natalie) Klaus, Amanda (Paul) Hahn, Tyler and Evan Miller and Luke, Ryan and Noah Zimmerman; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Harlow, Edward and Gaylord Blunier; and six sisters, Mildred Hoerr, Ann Sauder, Merna Koch, Phyllis Schacherbauer, Melba Hangartner and Mary Lou Grimm.
Always giving of herself, Mardell volunteered her time for the Apostolic Christian World Relief and at the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Home. She loved china painting and crafting and put these talents to use for many years at the nursing home fund raising bazaar.
Mardell loved spending time with her family and enjoyed helping Dick on the family farm and gardening. She had her pilots license and enjoyed her many travel adventures with Dick and the family throughout the years.
Mardell was a member of the Roanoke Apostolic Christian Church, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday evening at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at knappjohnonsharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019