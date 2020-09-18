1/1
Mardona Shay
1952 - 2020
PEORIA – Mardona Shay, 67, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Generations of Peoria. She was born on October 26, 1952 in Peoria to Donald Lee and Mardell (Peake) Thornton.
Surviving are her two sons, Kyle (Alexa Dvorak) Shay of Edwards and Kavan (Joanna Voos) Shay of Peoria; grandson, Callum Shay of Edwards; her mother, Mardell Thornton of Bartonville; and brother, Don (Geanie) Thornton of Mapleton. She was preceded in death by her father.
Mardona was a graduate of Limestone Community High School Class of 1970. She received her bachelor's degree from Bradley University in 1974 and her master's degree from the University of Illinois in 1978. Mardona worked as a special education teacher for District 150 in Peoria for 35 years.
Mardona's graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Pastor Craig Hislope will officiate. There will be no visitation. Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Easterseals Central Illinois in Peoria.
Online condolences may be made to Mardona's family at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Swan Lake Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
3096913456
