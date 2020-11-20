Margaret A. Recar
Margaret A. Recar, 86, passed away at 11:45 AM, on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home in Peoria.
Margaret was born in Peoria on February 17, 1934, a daughter of Albert and Lucille (Naza) Peterson. She married Floyd Recar on May 15, 1954 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Peoria. He preceded her in death on August 26, 2012.
Margaret is survived by her six sons. Thomas Recar and Stephen Recar of Peoria, Larry (Teresa) Recar of Selena, OK, Daniel (Dolores) Recar of Morton, IL, Dean (Diane) Recar of Washington, IL, and Dale (Joyce) Recar of Freemont, CA, as well as, 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and one sister, Linda Taggart of Peoria.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Cynthia Radke, one granddaughter, Elizabeth Vorrath, a daughter-in-law, Maggie Recar and 3 sisters.
Margaret was devoted to her family, making a loving home for her children. She worked for many years as a teachers' aide for Peoria School District 150. Margaret enjoyed trips to Branson, MO with her husband.
Floyd and Margaret were past members of the Hiram Walker Rod and Gun Club. She was in a card club for many years with her girlfriends and was a devoted pet lover and rescued many homeless animals. She will be truly missed.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Bernard Catholic Church with Fr. James Pankiewicz officiating. A one hour prior visitation begins at 9:00 AM at the church. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to St. Bernard's Catholic Church or PCAPS (PAWS of Peoria).
