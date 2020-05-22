|
Margaret "Margie" Ann Joyce
PEORIA - Margaret Ann "Margie" Joyce, nee Hughes, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.
She was born April 23, 1940, the daughter of Carlean Pfaffenbach Rebbe and William Guinan Hughes. She married Thomas John Joyce in 1961 in Peoria, IL. She is survived by her husband Thomas and six children: Margaret Williams, Thomas Patrick Joyce, Kathleen(Mark) Bayram, Mary Beth Joyce, Michael(Karin)Joyce, Sheila(Mark) Hale, and 11 grandchildren: Megan, Kelly, Riley Williams; Jonathon Maxwell, Natalie Joyce; Kyle, Erin, Shea Bayram; Shane, Kevin, Tegan Joyce. She is also survived by siblings: Kathleen(Charles) Bergquist, Carolyn Sue(Duane)Sutter, William Hughes, Mary Beth Janovetz, Patricia(Christopher) Jeffords.
Margaret was a graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing, Peoria, IL, completed her BA at St. Francis College of Joliet, IL, and her Masters Degree at Lewis University. She ended her nursing career as a Utilization Review Nurse at Zurich North America in Schaumburg, IL. Over the next decade, Margie spent her days of retirement enjoying the sunsets of Cape Coral, Florida with her sweetheart Tom. Margie will always be cherished by her friends and family for her determination and intelligence, quick wit and clever anecdotes, love of Hawaiian music and champagne. But above all, her generous ability to love and to be loved.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date with due notice given. The family asks in lieu of flowers you make a donation to a in Margie's name.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020