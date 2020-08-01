1/1
Margaret Ann Metz
PEORIA - Margaret Ann Metz, age 75, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 2:02 p.m.at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
She was born on June 10, 1945, in Pekin to John "J.V." and Anna Teresa (Halpin) Sunderland. She married Robert Metz on Sept. 1, 1984, in Peoria. He survives, along with one daughter, Valerie (Ted) Ray of Brimfield; one son, Creston (Christi) Turnbull of Coralville, IA; one brother, John "Tex" (Jacki) Sunderland of Manito; two grandsons, Carson Ray of Chicago and Kaleb Turnbull of Coralville, IA; and two granddaughters, Abigail Turnbull of Coralville, IA, and Rylee Ray of Brimfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Vanita Jean Shepherdson.
Margaret was a member of the New Comers Club and Welcome Wagon group in Galesburg, IL, and the Hottie Red Hatters in Coralville, IL.
Cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of Margaret's life will be Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Entombment will be in Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Eversight Vison at 547 W. Jackson Blvd., Suite 600, Chicago, IL 60661, or online at eversightvision.org.
You may view Margaret's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
AUG
8
Service
02:00 PM
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
3096913456
