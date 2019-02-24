Peoria Journal Star Obituaries
Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
United Presbyterian Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
United Presbyterian Church
Margaret Ann Steenrod Obituary
Margaret Ann Steenrod
PEORIA - Margaret Ann Steenrod, 84, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
She was born on September 5, 1934, in Peoria, IL, to Glen and Laura Vanwey McClugage. She married Richard L. Steenrod on December 20, 1952. He preceded her in death, along with her daughter, Deborah Helen Steenrod.
She is survived by her sons, Rick (Debbie) Steenrod of Washington, IL, and Mark (Debbie) Steenrod of Denver, CO.; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Katie (James) Duncan of Buena Park, CA, and Elizabeth (Richard) Cram of Peoria.
Margaret was a graduate of Peoria High School and Bradley University. She worked for many years at Bradley University and continued her long career at Merrill Lynch Brokerage. She was an active community volunteer. She contributed many volunteer hours to Lakeview Museum, The Peoria Historical Society as a tour guide, and The American Red Cross, where she went out on disaster relief teams around the country. She became a group leader with Vagabond Tours of the Peoria Park District. She was a prolific writer of historical articles for The West Bluff Word, Penny Press, and most recently for The News and Views publications. She was also a long time member of Peoria High School Alumni Association and The IVY Club. She served the United Presbyterian Church in several different church offices.
A funeral service will be on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at United Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Dr. Laura Reason officiating.
Visitation will also be on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 Route 91, Peoria, IL; or a .
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019
