1/1
Margaret Cade
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Cade
NORMAL - Margaret E. Cade, 101, of Eureka, formerly of Normal, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
She was born on February 20, 1919, in Morton to William E. and Gertrude K. (Eisele) Birky. She married Carroll B. Cade on October 27, 1962, in Peoria, Ill. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2009. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Robert Birky.
Surviving are two step-sons, Stephen (Barbara) Cade of Hot Springs, Ark., and John Cade of Simi, Calif.; four step-grandchildren, Karen (Todd) Edelen, Diane (Mike) Bauhof, Catharine (Tony) Pickett and Elisabeth (Deborah Petrovich) Cade; seven step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Florence Gerig; one brother, Merlin (LaRelda) Birky; two nieces, Sally (Timothy) Erdel and Lois Birky; two great-nieces, Sarah Beth (Matt) Getz and Rachel (Peter) Martens; one great-nephew, Matthew (Megan) Erdel; two great-grandnephews; and one great-grandniece.
Margaret worked for RG LeTourneau and Caterpillar, Inc.
She was a member of Groveland Missionary Church and then later Calvary Baptist Church in Normal.
A private family graveside service will be held at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington, Ill.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church in Normal.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved