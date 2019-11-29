Home

Margaret (Peggy) Dollinger

Margaret (Peggy) Dollinger Obituary
Margaret (Peggy) Dollinger
PEORIA - Margaret (Peggy) Helen Dollinger "is off full sail on the next adventure" after passing on Wednesday Nov. 27 at Washburn, WI. Peggy was born July 4, 1944 in St Luke's hospital Duluth, MN to Gunnard A. Foss and Helen Vedo Foss.
While teaching in Peoria she met her future husband, Rex. Peoria was the couple's primary residence (with 3 years in Belgium and 4 years in Switzerland for Rex's job with Cat) for the next 35 years before retiring to Bayfield, WI in 2002.
A celebration of Margaret's life is being planned for mid 2020 in Bayfield followed by interment in Oneota cemetery in Peg's beloved Duluth, MN.
Memorials are encouraged to .
To view the full obituary online or to sign the guestbook, please visit us at bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
