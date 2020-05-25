|
Margaret E. Kirtley
PRINCEVILLE - Margaret E. Kirtley, 96, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Princeville, IL, passed away peacefully at 4:45 a.m. on Friday May 22, 2020, at West Chester Hospital in Mason, OH, from complications related to Alzheimer's Disease.
Margaret was born on March 11, 1924. in Speer, IL, the daughter of Jacob "Hugh" and Gertrude Streitmatter Bush. She married Dale C. Kirtley in Speer and he preceded her in death on September 1, 2004.
Surviving are her three children, John (Sophia) Kirtley of Concord, CA, Alan (Linda) Kirtley of Cincinnati, OH, and Bonnie (Gary) Nix of Edmond, OK; a step-son, Dale Kirtley II (Maria) of Peoria, IL; five grandchildren, Andre Vogel, Kelly Vaughn, Casey Nix, Kimberly Krupp and Lindsey Iannucci; eight great-grandchildren; and one brother, Richard "Dick" Bush of Chillicothe. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Phyllis Hunt of Middlebury, IN.
Margaret, aka "Peg," grew up on the family farm near Speer, attending both grade school and high school in Princeville. It was there that she met her high school sweetheart, Dale Kirtley, and they were wed on February 11, 1943. They took up farming nearby and began their own family in 1947. Margaret became the quintessential Midwestern wife and mother, devoting her entire life to her beloved family. She was an accomplished cook and an extraordinary homemaker. But it was her boundless love and generosity of spirit that truly set her apart. Her friendship was a treasure to all who knew her, none more so than her brother, Dick, with whom she maintained a lifelong bond.
Margaret was active in the Princeville Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon of that body in her later years. Personal passions included gardening, sewing, reading, genealogy and travel. When she eventually entered the work force, she brought the same determination and perseverance that always characterized her role in the home. She held a variety of responsible positions at local firms, including Foster-Gallagher, eventually retiring as Accounting Supervisor for Kimberly Quality Care in Peoria.
Margaret's husband, Dale, passed away in 2004, while they were living in Florida. Following that, she moved back to Princeville to be near her brother, Dick, and her childhood friends, and to resume her connection with the Presbyterian Church. All were a great comfort to her during that difficult time. Eventually she left Princeville and moved first to Oklahoma, to be near daughter, Bonnie, and later on to Ohio, near son, Al. She spent her final days in Ohio, refusing to surrender her spirit to the infirmities of age and blessing all who encountered her with that warm and infectious smile that was her trademark. She was a remarkable soul who will be greatly missed.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is assisting the family with arrangements. A celebration of life will be held after COVID-19 restrictions ease and people can safely gather to share an appropriate tribute to Margaret's remarkable life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the at https://www.alz.org/. You may also leave online condolences on Margaret's tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2020