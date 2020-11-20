1/1
Margaret E. "Marge" McNally
WASHINGTON - Margaret E. "Marge" McNally, 90, of Washington, passed away at 6 am Thursday, November 19, 2020 at her home, following a recent stroke.
Marge was born December 21, 1929 in Sioux City, IA to the late J. Lester and Cecilia Duffy. On June 28, 1949, she married John J. McNally in Sioux City; they enjoyed 71 wonderful years together.
Surviving is her husband, John; their eight children, Mary (Michael) Phillips of Elkhart, IN, Ann Bradshaw of Lafayette, IN, John T. McNally of Champaign, Maureen Parker of Washington, Michael (Polly) McNally of Metamora, Theresa (William) Huston of Lafayette, IN, Margaret (Robert) Gaydos of Nashua, NH, and Tom (Hari) McNally of Peoria; 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen McNally and her siblings, Phillip, Sheila, Mary, and Kathleen.
Marge had a deep and abiding faith and was a long-time member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and "Nonnie" who loved children of all ages and most especially babies. Marge leaves behind a legacy of kindness shown to all, enduring love for her family, and hospitality to anyone who was privileged to be part of her world.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 am Monday, Nov. 23, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. Inurnment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Marge's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where a live-streaming link can be found, and condolences may be left.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
