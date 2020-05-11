|
|
Margaret Fulton
DUNLAP - Margaret Fulton, 71, of Dunlap, IL, died peacefully at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, after a courageous 3-year battle with brain cancer. Her husband, Bill; and her son, Matthew; were at her side.
Margaret was born on November 4, 1948, in Peoria, IL, the daughter of Robert and Julia (Bewer) Bour, and was the youngest of five children.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, William M. Fulton. She is also survived by her 4 children, Matthew Fulton of Peoria, IL, William A. (Ann) Fulton of Peoria, IL Stephen (Stacy) Fulton of Des Moines, IA, and Katherine (David) Broshous of Mead, CO. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, who were a source of great joy and pride to Margaret: Jacob Fulton of Peoria, IL, Madeline, Will and Ryan Fulton of Peoria, IL, Morgan Fulton of Peoria, IL, Charlee Fulton of Des Moines, IA, and William, Norman and James Broshous of Mead, CO.
Margaret is survived by her 4 siblings, Richard (Theresa) Bour of Kokomo, IN, Barbara Cramer of Hanna City, IL, Kathryn (David) Tyler of Germantown Hills, IL, and Brian (Pat) Bour of Bowling Green, KY; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Margaret was preceded in death by her father, Robert Bour in 1958; her mother, Julia Bour in 2003; and her brother-in-law, Richard Cramer in 1996.
Margaret's world was turned upside down when her father died suddenly when she was only 10, and she had to grow up quickly. Her mother, Julia, then in her late 40's, also had to instantly adapt. She discarded her apron, went to school to learn secretarial skills, learned how to drive and worked into her 80s. Margaret had a great admiration and respect for her mother, and like her mother, Margaret became very independent and determined.
Margaret attended St. Boniface School through 5th grade and then St. Philomena's, but she was always a proud "South Side Girl." She then attended the Academy of Our Lady, graduating in 1996. She began working while still in school and continued for 42 years. She started at Hediger & Meyers Insurance, then the Pere Marquette, WMBD, Fleming Potter, Caterpillar, Foster & Gallagher and School District 150 as the school secretary and office manager at Lincoln Middle School. The Principal, Ron Hayes, an educator she admired, gave Margaret significant responsibility and they made a great team. She stayed at Lincoln for 20 years, retiring in 2009 to help out with her new grandson, which she would often say was the most rewarding job she ever had. Margaret took great satisfaction in working, and because of her intelligence, competence and drive she would rise to administrative and management positions. With a wink she liked to say that she never got her boss a cup of coffee.
Margaret and Bill were married in 1978. Matthew was born in 1980 and they took custody of Bill's two sons soon after, while his daughter remained with her mother. Margaret welcomed the boys and fully committed herself to raising all three boys as her sons. It was a challenge, but she held to her standards, and with time and consistency, they came to love and respect her and she felt the same for them. Margaret's proudest achievement was that our blended family grew in a strong and natural way to be a success. Along the way, she also found the time to attend a few hundred soccer and basketball games as the boys' most enthusiastic cheerleader. She particularly treasured the close friendships she had with all four as adults Bill, Steve, Kate and Matt; and then seeing the same among the four of them as brothers and sister. For Matthew, Margaret was not only his mother, but his best friend and True North.
Margaret and Bill were blessed to have had longstanding, close friendships with so many people - much laughter, vacations together, events with children, dinners and many stimulating and challenging discussions. Thank you all for your friendship.
When she was young, Margaret dreamed of traveling, a passion she shared with Bill, and they took many wonderful trips in the U.S. and abroad. They loved traveling in Europe and visited there many times. They particularly liked Scotland, where they had friends, and France and Italy, to which they returned on numerous occasions. She and Bill also enjoyed winters in La Quinta, California, where they had close friends, and weekends in Chicago whenever they could.
Margaret was the heart of our family, the force at the center of everything. She was empathetic, supremely organized, a doer, a planner, an advocate, the master of multi-tasking for over 40 years; and all with a great sense of humor. Her greatest asset was an abundance of common sense. She was grounded, genuine and unpretentious, and people were drawn to her for that.
She loved her life, her family and being a mother and grandmother. She was the love of Bill's life and his partner in everything.
Margaret fought this insidious disease, glioblastoma, with every ounce of energy she had, but in the end, it won. It always does. She had a strong faith, however, and she was prepared to go and be with her God, Margaret Fulton lived a full and substantive life, and died with dignity and courage. She made a difference and will be missed.
She believed in the power of prayer and wanted to thank her many friends who have been praying for her the last three years. Prayer, she believed helped her live for 36 months after her diagnosis, when the median life expectancy is only 15 months.
Margaret wanted to thank her incredible surgery and oncology team at Illinois Neurological Institute and Illinois Cancer Care: Dr. Andrew Tsung, Sarah Beam, Cassie Richardson and Dr. Francois Geoffroy. Their skills, compassion and humor made this journey one she could endure.
Also, special thanks from Margaret and Bill to all those below who provided support, peace and comfort along the way: Matt Fulton, Katie Fulton, Bill and Ann Fulton, Steve and Stacy Fulton, Jack and Jodi Fulton, Kristine Rose, Dr. Roger and Jolane Thomas and Father David Richardson.
Appreciation to OSF Home Health Care, OSF Home Hospice and OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home for exceptional care during the most difficult times.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private Funeral Mass on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at St Philomena Catholic Church in Peoria. The Funeral Mass, however, will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. CST for all to see. Please go to https://www.stphils.com/, then click the YouTube icon to view the Mass. Following the Mass, there will be graveside services at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, where more friends and family can attend with masks and social distancing. Father David Richardson will officiate.
To help find a cure for Glioblastoma, Margaret has asked that donations be made to OSF Foundation for INI Brain Tumor Research, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637; and/or St Philomena School, 3216 N. Emery, Peoria, IL 61604.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2020