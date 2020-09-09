1/1
Margaret Green
1941 - 2020
Margaret Green
PEORIA - Margaret "Grandma Maggie" Green, 79, of Peoria passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at her home in Peoria.
She was born on July 24, 1941, in Peoria, IL, to George and Beatrice (Stimpson) Plice. They preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were two children, Charles Green and Dawn Turnbow; and two siblings, Ronald Plice and Pauline Harrington.
Surviving are her son, Michael Green Sr. of Peoria; six grandchildren, David (Kristin) Turnbow of Pekin, Tori Bushong of Canton, Michael Green Jr. of Peoria, Micheal Green of Pekin, Brandon Green of Peoria and Ashley Huffman and Chase Green, both of East Peoria; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Maggie was the Head Dietitian, and then later head of Housekeeping, at Zeller's Mental Health Center in Peoria, and was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #265, in Peoria.
A private service will be held and a burial will be at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Peoria. Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
