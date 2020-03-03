Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Vincent DePaul Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Vincent DePaul Church,
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Irwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Mary" Irwin


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret "Mary" Irwin Obituary
Margaret "Mary" Irwin
MORTON - Margaret "Mary" Irwin, 95, of Morton passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 7:17 p.m. at The Villas of Hollybrook.
Born February 25, 1925, in Peoria to Michael P. and Magdeline Werner McGann, she married Lawrence J. Irwin on September 1, 1947, in Peoria. He passed away on December 19, 1998, in Peoria. One brother, Robert McGann, also preceded her in death.
Mary is survived by her son, Timothy Irwin of Morton; grandson, Andrew Irwin of Morton; granddaughter, Cassandra (Mark) Zapf of Germantown Hills; one brother, William F. McGann of Champagne; and her sister, Joanne Greenwald of Geneva.
She was a 1943 Academy of Our Lady graduate. Mary worked as a volunteer for 42 years at OSF St. Francis Medical Center Gift Shop, where she was inducted into the OSF Heritage Hall of Fame. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, and a former member of St. Vincent DePaul Church in Peoria. Mary was also a member of The Catholic Women's League and St. Mark's Sodality and a very accomplished seamstress.
A funeral Mass will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent DePaul Church, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass on Saturday. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to the Peoria Notre Dame Livingston Fund.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -