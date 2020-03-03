|
Margaret "Mary" Irwin
MORTON - Margaret "Mary" Irwin, 95, of Morton passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 7:17 p.m. at The Villas of Hollybrook.
Born February 25, 1925, in Peoria to Michael P. and Magdeline Werner McGann, she married Lawrence J. Irwin on September 1, 1947, in Peoria. He passed away on December 19, 1998, in Peoria. One brother, Robert McGann, also preceded her in death.
Mary is survived by her son, Timothy Irwin of Morton; grandson, Andrew Irwin of Morton; granddaughter, Cassandra (Mark) Zapf of Germantown Hills; one brother, William F. McGann of Champagne; and her sister, Joanne Greenwald of Geneva.
She was a 1943 Academy of Our Lady graduate. Mary worked as a volunteer for 42 years at OSF St. Francis Medical Center Gift Shop, where she was inducted into the OSF Heritage Hall of Fame. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, and a former member of St. Vincent DePaul Church in Peoria. Mary was also a member of The Catholic Women's League and St. Mark's Sodality and a very accomplished seamstress.
A funeral Mass will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent DePaul Church, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass on Saturday. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to the Peoria Notre Dame Livingston Fund.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020