Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Margaret J. Allison


1933 - 2019
Margaret J. Allison Obituary
Margaret J. Allison
PEORIA - Margaret J. Allison, age 86, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at 4:18 a.m. at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on Oct. 3, 1933, in Peoria to James and Lottie (Miller) Gollaher. She married William Allison on Dec. 17, 1949, in Peoria. He passed away on Nov. 2, 2002, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Dorothy McGrath; and one granddaughter, Amanda Graham.
Survivors include four children, William (Laurie) Allison of East Peoria, Don (Ann) Allison of Bartonville, Greg (Chrissy) Allison of Decatur and Deborah (Jim) Post of Blue Grass, IA; one brother, James Gollaher of Springfield, IL; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Margaret worked for Zeller and Sears, and then retired from PARC. She attended Bartonville Christian Church and was a former member of the Bartonville American Legion Post 979 Ladies Auxiliary.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Metavivor, Inc. at 1783 Forest Drive, #184, Annapolis, MD 21401
You may view Margaret's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
