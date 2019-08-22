|
|
Margaret Jo Davis
PEORIA - Margaret Jo Davis, 68, of Peoria passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her beloved family and the care of Unity Point Hospice.
She was born on June 8, 1951 in Ellsberry, MO the daughter of Hadley and Cordelia Porter Davis.
Surviving are her daughter Marlena Davis and one son James Davis both of Ellsberry, MO, four grandchildren, one brother, Orville Davis of Ellsberry, MO, two sisters Mary Davis of Peoria and Elsie M. Davis of Decatur, IL. One brother and three sisters preceded her in death.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A time to celebrate her life will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Parkview Estates, Building L, Community Room. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019