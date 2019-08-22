Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61548
(309) 688-5000
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Jo Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Jo Davis Obituary
Margaret Jo Davis
PEORIA - Margaret Jo Davis, 68, of Peoria passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her beloved family and the care of Unity Point Hospice.
She was born on June 8, 1951 in Ellsberry, MO the daughter of Hadley and Cordelia Porter Davis.
Surviving are her daughter Marlena Davis and one son James Davis both of Ellsberry, MO, four grandchildren, one brother, Orville Davis of Ellsberry, MO, two sisters Mary Davis of Peoria and Elsie M. Davis of Decatur, IL. One brother and three sisters preceded her in death.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A time to celebrate her life will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 2:00pm until 4:00pm at Parkview Estates, Building L, Community Room. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now