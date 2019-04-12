|
|
Margaret L. Peak
WASHINGTON — Margaret L. Peak, 84, of Washington, IL, died at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka, with her loving family by her side.
Margaret was born on January 1, 1935, in Alexandria, MO, to James Edgar and Bertha Mae Moore Gregory. She married Kenneth H. Peak on April 8, 1956, in Kahoka, MO. He survives.
Also surviving are her children, Stephen Peak of East Peoria, Cheryl (John) Alexander of Mint Hill, NC, Janette (Jim) Chambliss of Eureka and Gregory (Kim) Peak of Creve Coeur; grandchildren, Jennifer Frederich, Kate Parrish, Michael Peak, and Victoria Peak; five great-grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Gloria Gregory of West Point, IA, and Rosemary Wood of Brashear, MO; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and one sister.
Following her graduation from high school, Margaret worked and saved money in order to attend beauty school at Quincy Beauty Academy in Quincy IL. It was there that she met Kenneth, who was home on leave from the Air Force and stopped in Quincy to visit his sister, Rosemary, who was in beauty school with Margaret. One year later, they married and began their 63 years as husband and wife. Margaret and Ken spent most of their married life in Washington, living 54 years in the same house.
Margaret was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Nothing brought her more joy than having all her family home and holding and rocking her children, grands and greats when they were babies and small children. Margaret was a Brownie leader and a room mother for each of her kids when they were growing up. She attended her grandchildren's athletic and school events, always there to encourage and support and so proud of each of them.
Margaret began a long work career at Illinois Central College in 1975. She was the cashier in the cafeteria and enjoyed students, faculty and especially her coworkers. Margaret made many special friends there and those friendships lasted through the years. Margaret retired in December 2001. Following retirement, Margaret developed health issues that kept her from doing many things she would have liked to have done. Ken was her faithful and loving caregiver for many years.
Margaret was a member of Sunnyland Christian Church and had belonged to CWF, the church women's bowling team, and helped with Bible school.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lindsey and Ashley for the care and love shown to Margaret and to the staff at the AC Home for their kindness in her final days and hours.
There will be a funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington. Pastor Evan Williams will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, and one hour prior to services on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Memorials may be made to Sunnyland Christian Church or the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.
Margaret's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019