Margaret Lee Wells
ELMWOOD – Margaret Lee (Holbrook) Wells, 76 of Elmwood, passed away at 7:49 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Renaissance Care Center in Canton. She was born on Jan. 9, 1943 in Wilmington, North Carolina to Ralph Vernon and Allene (Smith) Holbrook. She married William Clark Wells in Wilmington, N.C. at Calvary Baptist Church on August 8, 1965. He preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 2001.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and "child" Dave Strubhar.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Maria Strubhar of Peoria; grandchildren; two brothers, Ralph (Sandy) Holbrook Jr. and Wayne (Carol) Holbrook both of North Carolina; nieces and nephews.
Margaret was a graduate of the University of North Carolina and taught in the Yates City School District from 1966 to 1980. She then worked as a Professional Liability Underwriter for John P. Pearl & Associates in Peoria, IL, earning both an Associate in Underwriting degree and a degree as a Registered Professional Liability Underwriter being a member of the PLUS society, retiring in 2002. She was also the secretary of St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Farmington. She was active in local churches, youth activities, and adult literacy.
Spring is her favorite time of year, especially the Lenten season. White gardenias are her favorite flower. Her favorite songs were always hymns – specifically: Amazing Grace, Old Rugged Cross, and God Leads His Dear Children Along. She considered silence a sound, but also liked the sound and smell of the Atlantic Ocean, and the feel of sand on bare feet. She looked forward to being in the presence of Jesus and seeing Bill, Charlotte Baior, relatives and friend's who went before her. While she had no special hobbies, she loved her dogs – walking them, cuddling them and caring for them. And she never lost her love for children, her friends, teddy bears, and most of God's creatures.
Cremation rites will be accorded through Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL. Memorials can be made to the Humane Society. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019