Margaret M. Parish
1925 - 2020
PEORIA - Margaret M. Parish, 95, of Peoria, passed away August 20, 2020 in Peoria.
She was born June 13, 1925 in Peoria to William and Clausina (Janssen) Behrends. She married Rolland Parish on November 10, 1945 in Springfield, IL. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2007 in Peoria. Her parents, one daughter, Bonnie Scheirer, her son-in-law, Nick Scheirer, five sisters and one brother also preceded her in death.
Surviving are her daughter, Patricia Yandell of West Peoria; three grandchildren, Scott Yandell of San Diego, CA, Zach (Lacey) Scheirer of Edmond, OK, Laura Scheirer of Peoria; she was "Gigi" to her two great-grandchildren, Claire and Lyla Scheirer; one sister, Joann Lakis of Galesburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Margaret was a member of the Church of Christ in Peoria. She loved to cook for family, hosting many family gatherings and Sunday Brunches. She enjoyed going on summer vacations and traveling with her family. She also enjoyed working in her garden and taking care of her yard.
A funeral service will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences can be submitted at www.davison-fulton.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
