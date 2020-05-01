Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
309-694-9831
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Mary's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mary Gordon


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Mary Gordon Obituary
Margaret Mary Gordon
PEORIA - Margaret Mary Gordon, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home in Peoria.
She was born to Angel and Pauline (Hernandez) Sierra on May 14, 1935 in Peoria. She married Robert "Bob" Gordon, and was later with David Isaac Wilson, and they both preceded her in death.
Margaret is survived by four children, Richard A. (Kimberly) Gordon, Georgeanna E. Gordon, David Andrew Isaac Wilson, and Margaret "Margarita" Rose (Darrell Tillman II) Gordon; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Savino (Barb) Sierra; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by 15 brothers and sisters.
Margaret retired as a teacher from the Neighborhood House in 1997 at 62 years old.
Margaret was a lifelong member of St. Mary's in Peoria. She loved to set up and take care of the coffee room at the South Side Manor where she lived until 2019. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandkids and family, as well as her extended family residents at South Side Manor.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Association or the .
Online condolences may be left at www.GaryDeitersFH.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -