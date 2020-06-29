Margaret Parlier
PEORIA - Margaret (Molloy) Parlier, 91, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Peoria.
Born June 18, 1929, in Rock Island, IL, to William and Cleo (Bruner) Molloy, she married Lawrence Parlier on May 10, 1952, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2001, in Peoria.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; son, Bob; great-granddaughter, Brittney; and brothers, Bill, Jim and Ed.
Surviving are her children, Patty (Rod) Douglas of Quincy, John (Janet) Parlier of Peoria, Bill (Dawn) Parlier of Creve Coeur and Katherine Sims of Peoria; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and her sister, Esther Bryner of Neponset, IL.
Margaret was a homemaker and also was a teletype operator for RG Letourneau in Peoria.
She loved her family very much and enjoyed writing letters to her grandchildren who affectionately called her "Grammy" and "Little Nana." She was a great conversationalist and enjoyed playing games with her friends.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel, with Deacon Steve Cenek officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Quincy Salvation Army Hometown Endowment or The Organization for Understanding Congenital Hearts (T.O.U.C.H.).
Condolences and memories may be shared through Davison-Fulton-BartonvilleChapel.com.
PEORIA - Margaret (Molloy) Parlier, 91, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Peoria.
Born June 18, 1929, in Rock Island, IL, to William and Cleo (Bruner) Molloy, she married Lawrence Parlier on May 10, 1952, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2001, in Peoria.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; son, Bob; great-granddaughter, Brittney; and brothers, Bill, Jim and Ed.
Surviving are her children, Patty (Rod) Douglas of Quincy, John (Janet) Parlier of Peoria, Bill (Dawn) Parlier of Creve Coeur and Katherine Sims of Peoria; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and her sister, Esther Bryner of Neponset, IL.
Margaret was a homemaker and also was a teletype operator for RG Letourneau in Peoria.
She loved her family very much and enjoyed writing letters to her grandchildren who affectionately called her "Grammy" and "Little Nana." She was a great conversationalist and enjoyed playing games with her friends.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel, with Deacon Steve Cenek officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Quincy Salvation Army Hometown Endowment or The Organization for Understanding Congenital Hearts (T.O.U.C.H.).
Condolences and memories may be shared through Davison-Fulton-BartonvilleChapel.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.