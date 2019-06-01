Home

Margaret Pierceall Obituary
Margaret Pierceall
WASHINGTON - Margaret A. Pierceall, 89, passed away at 7:44 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Washington Christian Village in Washington.
She was born on February 3, 1930, in Wenona, IL, to Jacob and Alice Topolski Orsen.
She is survived by her four daughters, Pat Wells of Wahsington, Karen (Scott) June of Wellsburg, IA, Kathy (Bill) Wolford of Elmwood and Jean Kriete of Decatur; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Piercall; one son, Jeff Piercall; two brothers; and three sisters.
Funeral services for Marge will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery in Toluca.
Memorial contributions may be given to a .
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 1 to June 3, 2019
