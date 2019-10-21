Home

Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home
428 West McClure Avenue
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 682-6616
More Obituaries for Margaret Rademaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Rademaker


1930 - 2019
Margaret Rademaker Obituary
Margaret Rademaker
PEORIA - Margaret Rademaker, 89, of Lutheran Hillside Village died on Friday, October 18, 2019.
She was born on May 21, 1930, in Peoria to Herman and Katherine (Kriete) Ehlen. She married Floyd Rademaker on October 21, 1951, in Peoria.
Surviving are her husband, Floyd; one daughter, Julie (Jim); and three sons, Dennis, Randall (Cara) and Bradley. She leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, sister and grandson.
Margaret was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Peoria and active in the PTO at Von Steuben Elementary School, American Field Service at Woodruff High School, The German American Society, The Woman's Civic Federation and her church.
She was proud of her work at The Credit Bureau of Greater Peoria and Bergners Credit One.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Lutheran Hillside Village for their help and support.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Peoria. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m., and one hour prior to the service time at the church. Burial will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Lutheran Hillside Village Foundation or her church.
Online condolences may be made in her name through www.cumerford.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
