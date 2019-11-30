Home

Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Margaret "Maggie" Recar


1962 - 2019
Margaret "Maggie" Recar Obituary
Margaret "Maggie" Recar
PEORIA - Margaret J. "Maggie" Recar, age 57, of Peoria passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
Maggie was born on May 14, 1962, in Peoria, a daughter of John J. Thompson and Betty A. Thompson (Ethington). She married the love of her life, Stephen Recar, on November 21, 1980. He survives.
She leaves behind their children, Melissa (Aaron) Garske, Stephen (Mercedes) Recar and Stephanie (Andrew) Elliott; two grandchildren, Ariana and Stephen; seven brothers, John, Mike, Dennis, Gary, Jerry, Terry and Frank; three sisters, Debbie, Mary and Cindy; several brothers and sisters-in law; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Eddie, Joey and Pat; and one sister, Becky.
She spent 41 years with her husband, Steve, who spoiled her and loved her more than anything. Her greatest accomplishment was her family. She loved being a mother, fishing, roller skating, spending time with her family and being a grandma to Ariana and Stephen. Her uplifting spirit and infectious laugh brought so much joy to everyone who knew her.
A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, with a one- hour prior visitation. Fr. Alexander Millar will officiate and burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
