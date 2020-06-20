Margaret Skinner
1929 - 2020
Margaret Skinner
PEORIA - Margaret L. Skinner, 91, of Peoria passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria.
She was born February 17, 1929 in Wichita, KS to Harry and Ada Nancy Caulk Gibson.
She married Orville Skinner Sr.; he preceded her in death in 1975. She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sharon Betteridge; sons-in-law, Richard Farris, Daniel Barnes, Harry Smith, Paul Betteridge and brothers, Clayton Gibson, Barton Gibson and Johnny Gibson.
She is survived by her children, Pamela Barnes, Nancy Farris, Orville (Barbara) Skinner Jr., Deborah Hodkins, Terry (Karen) Skinner; David (Ava) Skinner, Carl (Sandi) Skinner, Kathy Skinner, Tina Rapp; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her sister, Edith Fourdyce.
Margaret worked in a distillery until retiring in 1970. She enjoyed having fun, the Casino and going out to eat. She loved her family and grandchildren. "She has a good life."
Cremation has been accorded and no services will be held.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
