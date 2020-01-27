Home

Services
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
(847) 395-4000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Strang Funeral Home of Antioch - Antioch
1055 Main St.
Antioch, IL 60002
Margaret Stanton


1945 - 2020
Margaret Stanton Obituary
Margaret Stanton
WYOMING - Margaret J. "Peggy" Stanton (neé O'Neill), 74, formerly of Wyoming and Edison Park, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Daniel; loving mother of Sean (Dr. Emily) Stanton, Erin (Blair) Dillon and Caitlin (Jeff) Haile; cherished grandmother of Will, Teddy, Kaitlyn and Kyle; dear sister of Mary Jo (the late Jerry) Callahan, Judy O'Neill, Mark (the late Agnes) O'Neill, Don (Julie) (the late Marcia) O'Neill and John (Sharon) O'Neill; and treasured aunt of many.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St. (Rte. 83), Antioch, IL 60002. Visitation will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy or the American Diabetes Association, are appreciated.
For more information, call 847-395-4000 or visit www.strangfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
