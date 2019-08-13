|
Margaret Stone
PEORIA — Margaret L. Stone, age 98, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Lutheran Hillside Village in Peoria.
Margaret was born on November 10, 1920 in Philadelphia, PA to Rossco and Martha (Barr) Shaver. She graduated from Cedar Crest College and received her Master's degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She married Delbert Stone on December 14, 1945 in Narberth, PA. He preceded her in death on November 18, 1988 in Peoria.
They had four children, Gregory (Aleta) Stone, Jeffrey (Brenda) Stone, Eric (Mary) Stone and Kristine (Richard) Rainey, all of Peoria, IL. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Gregory; brother, Donald Shaver; and son-in-law, Richard Rainey.
Margaret was co-owner of Biehl's Cleaners with Delbert, officially retiring in 2013. She volunteered for many years at the Proctor Hospital Gift Shops and enjoyed various golf leagues in the Peoria area, including the Peoria 9 Hole Golf League, bowling and tennis. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, attending their sporting events and sharing their interests.
A funeral service will be at 12:00 PM Monday, August 19, 2019, at American Mausoleum Chapel in Peoria, with a visitation one hour prior. Rev. Stephen Barch will officiate. Entombment of ashes will be at American Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to of Illinois, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60707, or a charity of donor's choice.
