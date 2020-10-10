Margaret Storm
WASHBURN - Margaret Ann "Marge" Storm, 88, of rural Washburn passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, IL.
She was born on February 12, 1932, in LaRose, IL, to the late Henry and Margaret (Schumacher) Athaus. Margaret married Clyde Storm on March 12, 1961, in LaRose, IL, at Trinity Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Storm; and brother, Richard Althaus and his wife, Josephine.
Marge is survived by her two sons, Mitchell Storm of Henry and Michael (Andrea) Storm of Washburn; two granddaughters, Michelle Storm of Peoria and Melissa (Jacob) Meischner of Chillicothe; and her grand dog, Laci.
Marge attended LaRose High School and graduated from Valparaiso University with an Associate's Degree. She then returned to LaRose to work in her father's store. Upon her marriage to Clyde, she became a housewife/farm wife, working on the farm for many years, working for Lynn L. Banta Grain and raising her children. After her children were grown, Marge became the Multi Township Assesor in Marshall County, and then worked as a caretaker for others. Her final job was taking care of her grand dog Laci.
Marge was faithful to Trinity Lutheran Church. She was baptized, confirmed and married in the Church. She was active In Ladies Aide and was the Church Treasurer for many years.
Marge will always be remembered as a loving person who loved her children and adored her grandchildren. She had a warm and loving heart and infectious smile and was always full of laughter.
A funeral service for Marge will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon. Kelley Larimer will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Lacon Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Marshall Stark Woodford Projects or the Lacon ARK.
Online condolences for Marge's family can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com
