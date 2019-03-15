|
Margaret Sullivan
WASHINGTON - Margaret Prue Sullivan, 97, of Washington, IL passed away at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Snyder Village in Metamora.
She was born on October 16, 1921 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of the late Elmer and Prue (Mauney) Hallsted. She married Paul "Rip" Sullivan on August 22, 1952 in Washington. He passed away on March 23, 1985 in Washington. One sister, Lois Tanner also preceded her in death.
Surviving are one daughter Joanna (James) Sullivan Wright and one granddaughter Jamie Wright all of Chicago. Also surviving are one niece Muriel Sullivan Crowley of Dedham, ME.
Margaret was a graduate of Bradley University and earned her Master's Degree in Home Economics from Iowa State University in Ames, IA. She was a dedicated teacher, in Eureka and Wyoming, IL. Margaret joined the staff at Bradley University and taught home economics along with a weekly radio show at the noon hour on WMBD 1470. She was an active and committed volunteer at the Southside Mission, Methodist Hospital, Friendship House and also a past member of the Washington Library Board. Margaret was a co-owner of "The Cellar" antiques in Washington during the early 70's. She was a member of Washington Presbyterian Church. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother and friend.
Services will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington. Memorials in her name may be given to Washington Presbyterian Church. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019