Margaret Welk
MORTON - Margaret Essig Welk, 83, of Morton passed away peacefully at 7:48 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Reflections Memory Care in Morton, surrounded by her family.
Born on March 3, 1936, in Peoria to John and Agnes (Birkett) Essig, she married Donald Welk on February 12, 1956.
Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Donald; three daughters, Patti (Rick) Vance of Tremont, Becky (Scott) Mischler of Morton and Karen (Mark) Martin of Morton; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Donald Essig.
Marg was a 1954 graduate of Washington High School, where she was a cheerleader. She was a dedicated farm wife. She truly enjoyed working alongside Don. Marg loved her family and would do anything for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed boating, camping, fishing and water skiing. At the age of 80, she was still water skiing. She loved taking family vacations to Lake Norfork, Ark. Marg will be deeply missed.
She was a lifetime member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington, where her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, with Pastor John Bates officiating. Visitation services will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be held at the church, prior to the service on Thursday, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Burial will be in Buckeye Cemetery in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington.
