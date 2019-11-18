Home

Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
416 Edward St
Henry, IL 61537
(309) 364-3311
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home
416 Edward St
Henry, IL 61537
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
First Christian Church
Henry, IL
View Map
Margery Read


1924 - 2019
Margery Read Obituary
Margery Read
HENRY - Margery E. Read, 95, of Henry passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 9:19 p.m. at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton.
Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, 416 Edward St., Henry. Funeral services will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Henry. The Rev. Larry Larson will officiate. Burial will follow at Putnam Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church in Henry, the or the charity of the donors' choice.
Margery was born on March 29, 1924, in Princeton, IL, to Malcom and Ellen (Anderson) Tragorgh. She was united in marriage to Charles W. Read on November 23, 1947, in Princeton, IL. He preceded her in death on May 20, 1991.
Surviving are her children, Charles O. (Beverly) Read of Princeton, Mark S. (Gabriele) Read of Putnam and Julie (LeRoy) Briner of Henry; nine grandchildren, Stephen, Kristin, Catherine, Melissa, Chip, Michael, Allison, Jenny and Erica; and nine great-grandchildren, that she dearly loved.
Her parents; a baby daughter, Beverly; and a sister, Lois Richards, preceded her in death.
Margery graduated from Bureau Township High School and Browns Business College in Peoria. She worked in the War Department in Peoria, and then for the Trimble Law Office in Princeton.
Charles and Margery loved to travel the world and spent many winters in Yuma, Arizona. Marge was member of the Home Extension, a 4-H Leader, Marshall-Putnam County Homemakers and Quilt Guild. Margery enjoyed reading, quilting, knitting, crocheting and sewing with her granddaughters. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Henry, where she served on the church board and various committees and taught Sunday school for several years.
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
