|
|
Margie Isaacson
PEORIA - Margie Isaacson, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, May 3rd, 2020, at the age of 96. The only child of Helen Marie (Stahl) and Daniel O. Sayre, she was born March 13,1924 in Oroville, CA. The family later moved to Milan, MO.
Margie graduated from high school there, and married Dempsey D. Bankus in 1941.
Margie and Dempsey had two sons, Gerald Kent Bankus and Bobby Joe Bankus. During WWII, Margie drove trucks for the military, transporting prisoners. Margie and Dempsey later divorced.
Margie married Earl A. Isaacson, and they were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Donna.
Margie and Earl loved to travel. They lived in Illinois, Arizona, California, and traveled extensively. Margie never knew a stranger. She would strike up a conversation with anybody.
Earl was the life of the party, and after he passed away, Margie carried on the tradition, creating costumes such as a scarecrow or Charlie Chaplin for Halloween.
Fun loving, she was not bashful, but very outgoing. A caring person, she had been an LPN before retirement. She loved games of all kinds, but was especially fond of poker, and she would compete to win ALL the nickels! She was like the Energizer Bunny, she kept going and going and going! One day she commented how tired she was after running errands at five different places, at the age of 96!
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband,Earl Isaacson, son, Kent Bankus and his wife Patty, and grandson, John A. Bankus.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son, Bobby J. Bankus, Phillipsburg, MO his wife Jo; daughter Donna (Isaacson) Huxtable and husband Tom, Champaign, IL; as well as 5 grandchildren: Cherie (Bankus) Fritzinger, Lincoln, NE; Robert B. (Sarah) Bankus, Ozark,, MO; Kyle Bankus (Dawna) , Staunton, VA; Sara Skaggs (Brent), Manito, IL, and Kathleen Bankus, Murray, FL; 18 great-grandchildren, and a half brother, Russell McKinnie (Libby), East Peoria, IL.
At Margie's request, there will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, 8630 IL-91, Peoria, IL 61615.
Online condolences to Margie's family may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020