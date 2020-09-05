1/1
Margie Toon
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie Toon
WASHINGTON - Margie S. Toon, 77, of Washington passed away at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born in Fancy Farm, KY, on May 16, 1943, to the late James Bertram and Alma B. Burgess Shanks. She married James "Rudy" Toon on June 2, 1962, in Fancy Farm, KY. He survives.
Also surviving are six children, James (Sandra) Toon, Lisa (Butch) Wood, Lyndal (Sheila) Toon, Michael Toon, Linda (Scott) Caudle and Scott (Heather) Toon; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two sisters, Shirley (Gene) Hobbs and Phyllis Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two children, Patricia Carol Toon and Timmy Toon; and her stepfather, William Toon.
Margie was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Social distancing and face coverings will be observed. There will be no service.
Margie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved