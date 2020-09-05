Margie Toon
WASHINGTON - Margie S. Toon, 77, of Washington passed away at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born in Fancy Farm, KY, on May 16, 1943, to the late James Bertram and Alma B. Burgess Shanks. She married James "Rudy" Toon on June 2, 1962, in Fancy Farm, KY. He survives.
Also surviving are six children, James (Sandra) Toon, Lisa (Butch) Wood, Lyndal (Sheila) Toon, Michael Toon, Linda (Scott) Caudle and Scott (Heather) Toon; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two sisters, Shirley (Gene) Hobbs and Phyllis Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two children, Patricia Carol Toon and Timmy Toon; and her stepfather, William Toon.
Margie was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Social distancing and face coverings will be observed. There will be no service.
Margie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
, where condolences may also be sent to the family.