1/1
Margie Vincent
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margie Vincent
MARQUETTE HEIGHTS - Margie Vincent, 68, of Marquette Heights, passed away at 1:32 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Margie was born Dec. 17, 1951 in Lafayette, IN to Hugh and Rose Brown Vincent.
Surviving are her mother, Rose; daughters, Melissa O'Neal and Malynda (Michael) Davis; granddaughters, Madison O'Neal and Samantha and Emily Davis; and her brothers Mike, Randy (Renea), and Jeff (Debby) Vincent.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Margie retired from Illinois Mutual, last working at Methodist. She loved riding her motorcycle and was a member of Freedom Valley ABATE. She was a Rivermen fan and her favorite music was performed by her brother. Her sense of humor was gift she used on earth and surely now in heaven. She was passionate about Illinois CancerCare because they saved her daughter; she donated blankets, hats and more to give back to them. Above all else, Margie was a dedicated daughter, sister, mom and grandma. She lived for her daughters and granddaughters; her girls will miss her more than words can express.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 pm Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Private inurnment will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois CancerCare Foundation.
Margie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved