Margie Vincent
MARQUETTE HEIGHTS - Margie Vincent, 68, of Marquette Heights, passed away at 1:32 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Margie was born Dec. 17, 1951 in Lafayette, IN to Hugh and Rose Brown Vincent.
Surviving are her mother, Rose; daughters, Melissa O'Neal and Malynda (Michael) Davis; granddaughters, Madison O'Neal and Samantha and Emily Davis; and her brothers Mike, Randy (Renea), and Jeff (Debby) Vincent.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Margie retired from Illinois Mutual, last working at Methodist. She loved riding her motorcycle and was a member of Freedom Valley ABATE. She was a Rivermen fan and her favorite music was performed by her brother. Her sense of humor was gift she used on earth and surely now in heaven. She was passionate about Illinois CancerCare because they saved her daughter; she donated blankets, hats and more to give back to them. Above all else, Margie was a dedicated daughter, sister, mom and grandma. She lived for her daughters and granddaughters; her girls will miss her more than words can express.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 pm Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Private inurnment will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois CancerCare Foundation.
