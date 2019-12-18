Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margret Hendricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margret W. Alexander Smith Hendricks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margret W. Alexander Smith Hendricks Obituary
Margret W. Alexander Smith Hendricks
PEORIA - Margret W. Alexander Smith Hendricks, 73 of Peoria,IL, passed away on December 13,2019 at OSF St, Francis Medical Center at 5:38p.m. She was born to Charlie and Maggie Alexander in Lexington, MS on May 5,1946.
Surviving are 3 daughters Dhana Alexander, Verniec (Ken)Fluker , Wasima Smith. One son, John Jr. (Jocelyn) Smith all of Peoria. She has 16 grandchildren and 22 grandchildren; 2 brothers Lawrence Alexander and Burns (Elizabeth) Alexander; 2 sisters Joyce McCormick all of Peoria and Dorothy Washington of California.
Daughters Pastor Tonja Alexander, Johnnie Smith, Sheila Clark(niece), Mark Fleming (nephew) for whom she helped raise. A special niece; Rosetta Alexander. A special nephew Alester Alexander,
She was preceded in death by both parents; 2 sisters, 5 brothers. One son Johnny Alexander, 1 grandson, David Smith, one nephew Roosevelt Cowan, ex-husbands John Smith Sr. and Willie Hendricks.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -