|
|
Margret W. Alexander Smith Hendricks
PEORIA - Margret W. Alexander Smith Hendricks, 73 of Peoria,IL, passed away on December 13,2019 at OSF St, Francis Medical Center at 5:38p.m. She was born to Charlie and Maggie Alexander in Lexington, MS on May 5,1946.
Surviving are 3 daughters Dhana Alexander, Verniec (Ken)Fluker , Wasima Smith. One son, John Jr. (Jocelyn) Smith all of Peoria. She has 16 grandchildren and 22 grandchildren; 2 brothers Lawrence Alexander and Burns (Elizabeth) Alexander; 2 sisters Joyce McCormick all of Peoria and Dorothy Washington of California.
Daughters Pastor Tonja Alexander, Johnnie Smith, Sheila Clark(niece), Mark Fleming (nephew) for whom she helped raise. A special niece; Rosetta Alexander. A special nephew Alester Alexander,
She was preceded in death by both parents; 2 sisters, 5 brothers. One son Johnny Alexander, 1 grandson, David Smith, one nephew Roosevelt Cowan, ex-husbands John Smith Sr. and Willie Hendricks.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019