|
|
Maria Burda
PEORIA - Maria Burda, 71, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10 a.m. January 18, 2020, at the Cathedral of St. Mary's in Peoria, IL. Burial will be at a later date.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Craig Burda; sons, William (Mandy) Gardiner Jr., Sean (Tracy) Gardiner and Mark (Aundre) Gardiner; and grandsons, William III, Patrick, Ian and Amadeus Gardiner.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020