Maria D. LaPayne
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria D. LaPayne
CHILLICOTHE - Maria D. LaPayne, of Chillicothe, died June 10 at Richard Owens Hospice home in Peoria. She was born June 16, 1926 in Bremen, Germany to Friederich Dunker and Dora Walter. She married John J. LaPayne in 1946. Her husband, John, preceded her in death on December 5, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Eva LaPayne Cline. Maria was of the Lutheran faith.
Surviving are two daughters, Mrs. Johanna M. (Sam) McCullough of Danbury Wisconsin and Lynda D. (Doug) McKeown of Diamond, Illinois; and one son, John R. (Melody) LaPayne of Edelstein, Illinois. In addition to her children she is survived by 12 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Maria came to the US in December 1947 and became a citizen in 1954. She worked for Szold's in Peoria and then General Telephone (now Verizon/Frontier), retiring in 1982 from a career that included office, training and manager roles.
Many thanks to the staff at Evergreen Senior Living for their help and friendship over the past year, to her caring physicians over the years and to the OSF ER and OSF Richard Owens staff for her final care.
Maria requested cremation and there will be no visitation. Internment with private family services will be made at a later date. Due COVID restrictions a celebration of her life will be made when possible. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veteran's Home in LaSalle, Illinois. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved