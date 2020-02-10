|
Maria Miller
PEORIA - Maria Miller, age 94, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at her home in Peoria, surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 23, 1925, in Sittard, Netherlands, to Joseph and Maria (Koppei) Honings, the eldest of 7 children. She married Sgt. Claus A. Miller on July 31, 1945, at St. Peter's Church in Sittard.
Maria is survived by her children, Mary Ann Miller of Washington, Ron (Debra) Miller of Camarillo, CA, Michael Miller of Peoria and Dennis (Beverly) Miller of Terre Haute, IN; grandchildren, Heather Miller, Tim (Heather) Miller, Ronald Miller and Reid (Kimber) Miller; two great-grandchildren, Alayna Briggs Miller and Avery Miller; sisters, Josephine (James) Hackett of Peoria and Catherine Bowers of Peoria; and brother, Harry (Nancy) Honings of East Peoria.
She was preceded in death by her husband on March 2, 2007; parents; grandchild, Alex Miller; sisters, Lise (Anton) Bos-Honings and Gertrude (John) Ozolins; and brother, Peter J. (Mary) Honings.
Maria worked as the Head of Housekeeping at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria, formerly known as Methodist Medical Center. She finished her career with the hospital working in the mail room when she retired on March 8, 1991, after 27 1/2 years of service. She was known as "Mrs. Clean."
She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church in Peoria. She enjoyed having family home for the holidays, taking walks outdoors, reading and the company of her beloved cat, Oliver.
Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at St. Mark Catholic Church. Msgr. Brownsey will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour before the mass, beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to her church.
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020